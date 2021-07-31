Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $938.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post $938.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $869.36 million to $1.02 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $85.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 995.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.45. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

