Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WYNN traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.33. 2,771,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.43. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.45.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

