X8X Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million (X8X)

X8X Token (CURRENCY:X8X) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. X8X Token has a market cap of $1.09 million and $1,229.00 worth of X8X Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X8X Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, X8X Token has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About X8X Token

X8X Token (X8X) is a coin. X8X Token’s total supply is 85,240,628 coins and its circulating supply is 82,522,341 coins. The Reddit community for X8X Token is /r/X8_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for X8X Token is x8currency.com . The official message board for X8X Token is medium.com/x8currency . X8X Token’s official Twitter account is @x8currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The X8Currency is an Ethereum-based token that uses a combination of 8 fiat currency baskets and gold to provide a stable value. It is stable and exchangeable directly at the issuer, offering distributed exchanges a suitable solution for fiat exit point. “

