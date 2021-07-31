Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xaar plc (LON:XAR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.86). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.82), with a volume of 88,824 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.06 million and a PE ratio of -14.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.76.

Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

