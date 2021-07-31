Xaya Market Capitalization Tops $9.43 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded 82.8% higher against the dollar. Xaya has a total market cap of $9.43 million and $27,257.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 56,463,659 coins and its circulating supply is 47,321,532 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

