xBTC (xBTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,174.00

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a total market cap of $407,732.03 and approximately $1,174.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, xBTC has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00044068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00103692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00134739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,318.21 or 1.00048588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.83 or 0.00817620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 1,391,817 coins and its circulating supply is 1,386,073 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

