xDai Achieves Market Cap of $40.17 Million (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, xDai has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. xDai has a market capitalization of $40.17 million and $2.17 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xDai coin can currently be purchased for about $6.77 or 0.00015975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00104133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00134086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,423.51 or 1.00100303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.16 or 0.00823859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xDai’s total supply is 8,383,640 coins and its circulating supply is 5,932,901 coins. xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . xDai’s official website is xdaichain.com . The official message board for xDai is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17

