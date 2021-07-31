Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,925 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 53.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $149.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,075. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.65.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

