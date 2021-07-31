XIO (XIO) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000066 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official website for XIO is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.