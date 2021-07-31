Xion Finance (XGT) Price Tops $0.0918

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $376,325.53 and $28,750.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0918 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00104133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00134086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,423.51 or 1.00100303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.16 or 0.00823859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,101,176 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

