XSGD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $413,313.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $30.28 million and approximately $413,313.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 47,539,140 coins and its circulating supply is 40,812,578 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

