Xtant Medical (XTNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,845. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.48. Xtant Medical has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23.
Xtant Medical Company Profile
