XYO (XYO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $411,462.00

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 34.3% against the dollar. One XYO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $79.32 million and $411,462.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00055280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00799840 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00085332 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.