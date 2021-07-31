Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of YMAB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.10. 98,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,266. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,071.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,838,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,471 shares of company stock worth $10,251,519. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.