Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on AUY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

AUY opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

