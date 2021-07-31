Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.63

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.63 and traded as high as C$5.68. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$5.59, with a volume of 3,621,012 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YRI shares. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.02.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.63.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3625715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.