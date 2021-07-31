Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.49

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.49 and traded as high as C$14.50. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$14.34, with a volume of 4,436 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Yellow Pages to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.49. The firm has a market cap of C$398.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.13, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.51 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.