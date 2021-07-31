YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in YETI by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in YETI by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Raymond James upped their price target on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.68.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $96.33 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.27.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

