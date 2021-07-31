YUSRA (YUSRA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,750.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One YUSRA coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. YUSRA has a total market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $17,750.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YUSRA has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00104133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00134086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,423.51 or 1.00100303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.16 or 0.00823859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,404,100 coins. YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

