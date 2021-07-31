Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.35 Million

Brokerages expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce sales of $71.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.40 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $62.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $306.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.35 million to $307.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $428.22 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $487.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil bought 28,605 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $250,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $138,579.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,028,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,268 and have sold 104,913 shares worth $1,052,618. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,049,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after acquiring an additional 858,025 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 552.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 119,126 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,797 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

