Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Announce $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $154.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.75. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,440 shares of company stock worth $86,744,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,758 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,852,000 after acquiring an additional 841,366 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

