Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Announce $1.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. DTE Energy reported earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.71.

NYSE DTE opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.66. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $121.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DTE Energy by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.