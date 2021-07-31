Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $293.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will post sales of $293.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.50 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $183.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $161.54 on Friday. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,480,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

