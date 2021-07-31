Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $14.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,559,000 after acquiring an additional 141,056 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $89.55 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

