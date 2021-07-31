Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Announce $2.20 EPS

Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $4.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,978 shares of company stock worth $14,981,793. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $142.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

