Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Announce -$0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

SWTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $85.70 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -63.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,284 shares of company stock valued at $9,808,603 in the last ninety days. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

