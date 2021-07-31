Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Post $0.64 EPS

Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Tapestry posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 356%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tapestry by 849.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tapestry by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,231 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

