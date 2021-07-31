Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce $334.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.90 million. Vonage posted sales of $310.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

NASDAQ VG opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -109.69, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after acquiring an additional 979,127 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 1st quarter worth $68,597,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after acquiring an additional 300,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Vonage by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,697,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 473,353 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

