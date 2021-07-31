Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report $38.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $40.62 million. Zynex posted sales of $20.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $139.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.13 million to $143.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $199.86 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $228.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZYXI. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zynex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Zynex by 126.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 202.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Zynex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Zynex by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.53. Zynex has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $484.02 million, a PE ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

