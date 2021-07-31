Zacks: Analysts Expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.24. Covanta reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12).

A number of brokerages have commented on CVA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

NYSE:CVA opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60. Covanta has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.71 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Covanta by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at $93,980,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Covanta by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Covanta by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Covanta by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 177,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

