Zacks: Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post $1.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report earnings per share of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $145.88 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $73.88 and a 1-year high of $150.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,537,154.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.