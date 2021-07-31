Zacks: Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report $21.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.30 million and the highest is $22.00 million. First Bank reported sales of $19.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $87.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.20 million to $87.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $87.35 million, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $88.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Bank by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in First Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRBA opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.59. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

