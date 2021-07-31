Zacks: Analysts Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce sales of $132.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.00 million and the lowest is $128.20 million. First Merchants posted sales of $119.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $531.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $516.30 million to $546.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $518.60 million, with estimates ranging from $509.10 million to $530.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

FRME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in First Merchants by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

