Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $773.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post sales of $773.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $781.00 million and the lowest is $762.93 million. Fortinet posted sales of $651.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.23.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $272.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $277.00.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

