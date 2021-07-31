Zacks: Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce sales of $23.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.36 million and the highest is $24.83 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $97.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $100.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $138.27 million, with estimates ranging from $121.95 million to $150.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of OM stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -8.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,820.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,764 shares of company stock worth $5,084,800. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $7,177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.