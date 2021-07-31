Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to post $460.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $479.00 million and the lowest is $445.60 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $511.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,005,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 826,229 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 625,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,079,000 after acquiring an additional 595,276 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

