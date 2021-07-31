Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will post sales of $188.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.00 million and the lowest is $187.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $178.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $750.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $754.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $813.93 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $826.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%.

FORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

