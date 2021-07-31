Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report sales of $19.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.29 million. Gaia posted sales of $16.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.51 million to $80.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $94.90 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $96.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $11.91 on Friday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $228.68 million, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Gaia by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gaia by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in Gaia by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 157,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.