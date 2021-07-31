Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $191.64 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Viomi Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 215,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 123,995 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

