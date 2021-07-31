Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.78. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.29) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANF. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

NYSE:ANF opened at $37.81 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

