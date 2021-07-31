Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. ACCO Brands posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.19%.

ACCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.64. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.