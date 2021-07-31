Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.15. Amdocs posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $77.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.