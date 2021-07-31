Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.56). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $375.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.70. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $16.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

