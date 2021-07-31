Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

NYSE CMC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,484. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after buying an additional 1,160,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after buying an additional 136,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,119,000 after buying an additional 154,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.