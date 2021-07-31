Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.11.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Equifax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $197,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equifax by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after acquiring an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $83,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $260.60 on Friday. Equifax has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $261.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

