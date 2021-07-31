Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report sales of $3.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.87 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $859.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 309.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $15.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $16.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $19.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after purchasing an additional 682,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after purchasing an additional 771,118 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $443,068,000 after purchasing an additional 364,125 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.