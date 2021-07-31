Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.04 Billion

Analysts expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to announce $12.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.91 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $11.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $45.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.61 billion to $46.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.23 billion to $48.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

