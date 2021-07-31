ZBG Token (ZT) Price Hits $0.0348 on Exchanges

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and $136,426.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00055879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.58 or 0.00802550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00085368 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

