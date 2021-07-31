ZClassic Price Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $1,079.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00117213 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00141449 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,263,373 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

