ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $1,397.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.18 or 0.00276485 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00127374 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00143817 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003299 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,265,271 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

